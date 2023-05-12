Killings: Southern Kaduna Leaders Meet El-Rufai, Agree To End Hostilities

As part of efforts to resolve the lingering communal clashes between the Atyap natives, Hausa and Fulani indigenes in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, leaders of the three warring parties have agreed to sheathe their swords.

The stakeholders made the resolution on Friday, during a meeting with Governor Nasir El-Rufai and heads of security agencies at Government House Kaduna, where a peace and reconciliation committee was set up with representatives of the Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities as members.

At the meeting, a peace reconciliation committee was set up with representatives from the Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities as members with a view to tackle all unresolved issues within one week for gazetting by the Kaduna State Government.

Over the years, land disputes between Atyap natives, Hausas and Fulanis in Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State have resulted in a deadly conflict between the groups, with community leaders pointing accusing fingers at one another.

READ ALSO: NSCDC Impounds Trucks, Vehicles Containing ‘Illegally Obtained’ Crude In Rivers

Hundreds of lives and property worth millions of naira have also been lost in the over-two-decade conflict.

With days to the end of his tenure, El-Rufai met with the representatives of the Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the lingering communal clashes in Southern Kaduna.

The meeting, which included heads of security agencies and observers from some international organisations working on the peacekeeping effort, was part of the last push by the El-Rufai administration to resolve the intractable crises rocking various communities in the southern zone of the state.

Among the issues discussed during the meeting was the need for all parties to lay down their arms and return to the negotiating table, a suggestion that was welcomed by all the leaders.