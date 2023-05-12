Presidential Election Tribunal: Atiku, Sambo Call For Unity In PDP To Foster Victory

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the former Vice President of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo, have asked party members to remain united and hopeful for victory at the election tribunal.

Both Alhaji Abubakar and Mr Sambo spoke at a reception ceremony for newly elected, serving, and outgoing governors of the PDP in Abuja on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Wike, Other G5 Members Absent As Atiku Meets Incoming, Outgoing PDP Governors

The party flagbearer urged the leadership of the PDP to come up with strategies that will enable the party to take its dominant place in the country’s politics again.

Similarly, the former Vice President, Namadi Sambo raised serious concerns about the spate of suspension and expulsion of party members at the state level.

He appealed to the Acting National Chairman of the party to intervene urgently, exploring all internal conflict resolution mechanisms within the party.