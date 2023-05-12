Striking Workers Accuse EBSU, Ebonyi Govt Of Withholding Entitlements

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) in the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) have downed tools, following the alleged refusal of the school management and the state government to pay some of their entitlements.

The unions, represented by the SSANU Chairman in EBSU, Elias Odigbo, addressed journalists on Thursday during a protest walk at one of the institution’s campuses in Abakaliki.

The leadership of the unions accused the institution and the government of having denied them their entitlements.

The development is expected to affect virtually every aspect of the university, especially the students who appealed to all parties to come together and resolve their differences for the benefit of all.

However, some of the workers expressed hope that the matter could be settled if only the government would do the needful by settling all outstanding payments owed members of the unions in EBSU.

Meanwhile, the management of the university, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Patric Iyumo, assured all unions in the institutions of unequivocal commitment to the settlement of April and May 2023 salaries.