Awoniyi Bags Brace As Forest Compound Fumbling Chelsea’s Woes

Nottingham Forest remain three points clear of the relegation zone after their own four-goal thriller at Chelsea ended 2-2.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s bullet header opened the scoring for the visitors.

Raheem Sterling’s quickfire double turned the game around in seven second-half minutes.

But Awoniyi had the final say as he headed in once more from a long throw for his fourth goal in a week that could prove vital to keeping Forest up on their return to the top flight for the first time in 23 years.

Chelsea are still rooted in 11th position with 43 points after 35 matches.

Southampton’s 11-year stay in the Premier League, though, is over after a meek 2-0 home defeat by Fulham summed up the Saints’ season.

Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic, on his return from an eight-game ban for pushing a referee, got the goals which moved Fulham up to ninth.

Defeat leaves Southampton still eight points adrift of safety with just two games remaining.

In the battle for a place in the Europa League next season, Aston Villa beat Tottenham 2-1 to move level on points with Spurs in sixth.

Jacob Ramsey gave Unai Emery’s men an early lead and they were cruising to victory when Douglas Luiz curled home a free-kick 18 minutes from time.

Harry Kane’s late penalty halved Tottenham’s arrears, but their hopes of Champions League football next season are now mathematically over.

Eberechi Eze scored twice as Crystal Palace continued their revival under Roy Hodgson with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.