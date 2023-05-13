Gowon Calls For More Investments In Health Sector

General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.) says regular investments in the dynamic health sector will go a long way in addressing the medical needs of Nigerians.

The former head of state made the assertion on Friday at the 50th anniversary celebration of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, Edo State, whose commissioning he had attended as head of state on May 12, 1973.

After 50 years, the retired general and his wife, Victoria, returned to the hospital for the golden jubilee celebration. What began as a 360-bed facility five decades ago has since grown into a 960-bed health institution.

Gowon asked that everyone in the health ecosystem always be prepared to adapt to modern-day medical practices.

READ ALSO: Five FCT Residents File Suit To Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration

“The healthcare landscape is constantly evolving and we must continue to adapt and innovate to meet the challenging needs of our patients. Let us renew our commitment to providing quality health care to all Nigerians,” Gowon said.

The Federal Government lauded the UBTH for having carved a niche for itself as a leading referral centre.

“The UBTH has, over and beyond that, begun to provide itself as a major centre of excellence,” the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said.

“It’s speeding up its own reputation in cancer treatment. Very soon, it will be creating more assets for cancer treatment.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the Edo State Government, the UBTH has been of immense help to healthcare delivery, particularly coming to the rescue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his remarks, Governor Godwin Obaseki insisted that public institutions require adequate funds for quality healthcare delivery.

“Emphasis must now be focused on health financing. Government alone can no longer carry the bulk of the cost of providing health care services, particularly when you note that there are now more private providers of healthcare services that public providers like UBTH,” he said.

The UBTH is sixth in the line of first-generation public health tertiary institutions in Nigeria.