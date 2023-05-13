How Italy-Based Chef Tracey Eboigbodin Infuses Nigerian Cuisine Into Her Recipes

A Nigerian chef from Edo State who won the 11th season of MasterChef, Italy, an international cooking competition show, spoke to Channels TV on incorporating Nigerian flavour into her dishes.

Tracy Eboigbodin noted in a previous interview that she refused to be bound by the stereotypes of being a Nigerian and a lady from Edo State, which are frequently associated with prostitution and trafficking.

Eboigbodin left Nigeria and worked as a restaurant waitress for 15 years before embracing her passion for cooking and competing in an international cooking competition that has been replicated in over 60 nations.

However, the chef stated that many Nigerians in Italy were changing this impression of Nigeria, and she encouraged more Nigerians to explore the country’s undiscovered employment options.

“In Italy, Nigerians are hairdressers, tailors etc. You (Nigerian women) don’t need to depend on men. There are so many Nigerians in Italy that are good. I have a friend in Italy who graduated as a doctor so the story is changing. This side of Nigeria is hidden from the citizens (Italians) so they do not know us. They only know the negative side”, she said.

“I think it is time to change the story about Nigerians, especially about Nigerian women because there are so many talented ones. They can give more”, she added.