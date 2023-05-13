IGP Orders Seun Kuti’s Arrest For Assaulting Police Officer

The Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the arrest of Afrobeat star Seun Kuti who was captured on video assaulting a police officer.

This was disclosed in a statement by Force spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform,” the late Saturday statement read.

According to him, the incident will also be investigated.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly,” he added.

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book.”

But in a cryptic Instagram story on his profile (created about 7:16 pm), Seun Kuti claimed that an attempt was made on his life and that of his family.

While he claims to have proof of that, he noted that the person has apologised thus he won’t press charges against him.

He tried to kill me and my family,” he wrote. “I have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges.”