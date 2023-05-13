Southampton Relegated From Premier League After 11 Years

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Fulham capped a nightmare season for the club bottom of the table.

Second-half goals from Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic condemned Southampton to the drop in front of their own fans at St Mary’s.

Ruben Selles’ side are without a win in their last 11 games and their plunge into the Championship was confirmed with two matches still to play.

The Saints will return to the second tier for the first time in 11 years.

AFP