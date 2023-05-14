Arsenal’s Title Hopes Left In Limbo After Brighton Defeat

The Gunners’ hopes of a first league title in 19 years were realistically ended as goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan left them still four points adrift of Manchester City, who have three games left to secure the one win they need to win the league.

A dominant City’ trouncing of Everton pushes them to the brink of a fifth Premier League title in six seasons

The encounter was expected to be a feisty affair and off the whistle, both sides were eager to show their desire for victory, however, an unmarked Julio Enciso struck the first blow when he nodded in Pervis Estupinan’s cross to give Brighton the lead.

The Gunners grew more frustrated as the match went on and Mikel Arteta was guilty of dissent which earned him a card, it looked almost certain the Seagulls would be going home with the three points after Deniz Undav punished Leandro Trossard’s loose pass by lobbing Aaron Ramsdale.

Estupinan put the nail in the coffin after a weak save from Ramsdale left a rebound for the Ecuadorian left-back, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net.