INEC Chairman’s Appointment Process Needs Urgent Review, Says Prof Allen

The process of appointing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs urgent review.

This is according to the Head of the Department of Political Science and Administration at the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State, Fidelis Allen.

Mr Allen stated that the review is necessary to ensure that future exercises are a significant improvement on the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on Roadmap 2023, a Channels Television’s pre-recorded programme that highlights election issues and tracks personalities, Allen said that even though elections are not the only requirement of democracy, transparent credible polls are crucial to its sustenance.

“The appointment of the head of election management body in this country needs some reforms,” the Professor of Politics of Development said.

“I think the civil societies if we tell ourselves the truth, that we are moving to a better state of nationhood.

“We are moving to a state with more coerciveness in relations among key ethnographic units in this country, then we need to be able to reform the electoral system to accommodate a more transparent driven process in the appointment of the head of election management body in this country.”

He also faulted a situation whereby the INEC chairman, head of the Nigerian Senate and President are from the same geo-political region of the country.

