Kalu Takes New Course At Harvard In Preparation For 10th NASS

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has revealed that he is preparing assiduously for the task that awaits him and his colleagues in the 10th National Assembly.

Senator Kalu disclosed this on Friday via his official Facebook Page.

The former Governor of Abia State said he is prepared for the 10th NASS, adding that as a leader he has already armed himself with knowledge ahead of time.

The post read:

“Leaders don’t venture without vision. They don’t pray without plans. “They don’t climb without clues. “They are always ready and continuously add to their stock of knowledge. “For the 10th NASS, we prepared and have been ready ahead of time. Advertisement #Havard Business School #OUK #KeepHopeAlive

Below are some images from the lawmaker’s Facebook post.