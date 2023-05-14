Respect Position Of APC During Election For Speaker, Deputy, Sanwo-Olu Tells Reps

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged members-elect of the House of Representatives to respect the zoning arrangement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the leadership of the green chamber.

The Lagos Governor stated this on Saturday while receiving the chosen candidate of the APC for the position of speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, who was accompanied by the party’s choice as deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

READ ALSO: Northern Leaders Demand 10th National Assembly Leadership

During the visit, Sanwo-Olu said the leadership of the National Assembly must reflect the true federal composition and political diversity of Nigeria, adding that the duo have the needed traits to lead the House.

“Here today, I have seen diverse political parties and representatives from all regions coming together to work as a team in electing the speaker. I urge you not to stop at this; you should further deepen your engagement and extend the hand of comradeship to every member,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“I have observed that despite having the support of the party, you are not resting on your oars and taking anything to chance. I urge you to ensure that your engagement is total, transparent and inclusive.

“Other aspirants are eminently qualified to do the same engagement. They are known to us and they will be brought to the room for conversation. Our wish is to ensure that the position of the party is respected and adopted in the green chamber when the House convenes.

“I have read about the speaker and deputy speaker aspirants. Your pedigree and resume speak to excellence. I believe you have what it takes to lead the House of 360 members from diverse backgrounds to have purposeful executive-legislative engagement and bring about meaningful dividends of democracy to our countrymen.

“At the end of the day, your aspiration is not about you or your colleagues in the chamber but about Nigerians. The objective must be about joining forces with the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make life better for the people, improve the economy and strengthen security. Greatest good must be achieved for the greatest number.”