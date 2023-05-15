Hilda Baci Has Shown The True Nigerian Spirit, Says Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has lauded the world record feat attained by Hilda Effiong Bassey (Hilda Baci), saying that the young chef’s effort is a perfect example of the nation’s core essence.

Mr Obi in a statement shared on Facebook, said Hilda Baci’s labour to beat the current Guinness World Record for cooking for 4 days nonstop shows the true Nigerian spirit of hardwork and resilience.

The former Anambra State governor applauded the young culinary expert’s determination and focus on the goal, which he asserts is “inspiring many Nigerian youths to live their dreams through hardwork and dedication”.

The LP flagbearer wished her well on what he termed a noble journey to pen her name in the golden book of history.

