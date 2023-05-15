No Fewer Than 15 Killed In Nasarawa Communal Clash

No fewer than fifteen persons have been killed after a class between Tarkalafia and Kwaja communities of Karu local government area of Nasarawa State.

The State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement released by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel.

He stated that the clash broke out after an 18 year Fulani boy was attacked by unknown persons on his way to one of the affected villages which resulted in his death.

He added that police personnel have been deployed to the area as well investigation launched to unravel the perpetrators with a promise to bring them to book.

