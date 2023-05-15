No Fewer Than 15 Killed In Nasarawa Communal Clash

No fewer than fifteen persons have been killed after a class between Tarkalafia and Kwaja communities of Karu local government area of Nasarawa State.
The State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement released by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel.
He stated that the clash broke out after an 18 year Fulani boy was attacked by unknown persons on his way to one of the affected villages which resulted in his death.
He added that police personnel have been deployed to the area as well investigation launched to unravel the perpetrators with a promise to bring them to book.
See press release below
Police Press Release
On 11/5/2023 at about 2200hrs, information was received that one Jibo Alhaji Ali, 18yrs and Fulani by tribe was attacked by unidentified persons while on his way to kwaja village, Gitata.
Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Gitata Division raced to the scene and rushed the victim with machete cut on his head to Na-Allah private hospital, Gitata where he died while receiving treatment.
Sequel to the above, information was received that Tarkalafia and Kwaja village were attacked.
Reacting to the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Baba, deployed police operatives comprising of mobile police personnel personnel, counter terrorism unit, and the military to the area where fourteen corpses were recovered and taken to the hospital and subsequently buried.
The Commissioner of Police hereby condoled with all those who lost their loved ones and ordered discreet investigation to unravel the faces behind the attack, assuring that anyone found culpable will be dealt with according tthe o provisions of the law.
DSP Ramhan Nansel
Police Public Relations officer
For: Commissioner of Police
Nasarawa State Command