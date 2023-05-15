Obi, Atiku, Tinubu, Hail Hilda Baci For Showcasing True Nigerian Spirit

Encomiums have continued to pour in for Hilda Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, who on Monday, broke the world record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Lending their voices and adding their tributes to the collection of panegyric for this feat, the three top runners in the February presidential race, have all hailed Hilda Baci for what might now be termed the showcasing of the true Nigerian spirit.

On his part, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has lauded the world record feat attained by Hilda, saying that the young chef’s effort is a perfect example of the nation’s core essence.

Mr Obi in a statement shared on Facebook, said Hilda Baci’s labour to beat the current Guinness World Record for cooking for 4 days nonstop shows the true Nigerian spirit of hardwork and resilience.

The former Anambra State governor applauded the young culinary expert’s determination and focus on the goal, which he asserts is “inspiring many Nigerian youths to live their dreams through hardwork and dedication”.

The LP flagbearer wished her well on what he termed a noble journey to pen her name in the golden book of history.

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, took to Facebook to share in the joy.

In a very short post, the former vice president congratulated Hilda, saying “a proud nation thanks you for cooking Nigeria into the Guinness Book of Records.”

He urged her to keep the sumptuous meals flowing.

In a similar vein, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, felicitated with the young chef on her record-breaking achievement.

“It was a remarkable display of the Nigerian can-do attitude and the spirit of excellence that lies within.

“We are all deeply proud of her,” the former Lagos State Governor buttressed.

The legislature was not also left out, as Senate President Ahmad Lawan also congratulated the Nigerian chef for breaking the world record in the cooking marathon.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on media, Ola Awoniyi, the Senate President said Baci’s feat is a reminder to the entire world that Nigerians are talented and are capable of excelling in any endeavour .

“I celebrate Hilda Baci for breaking Guinness World record in ‘longest cooking time.’

“You have made us proud by again showing to the entire world that we have all it takes to excel in any task we set our hands on,” Lawan said.

He further commended the Lagos State government for the tremendous support it gave Baci to showcase herself and Nigeria to the world.