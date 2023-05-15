Reps-Elect Minority Caucus Rescind Decision To Present Speakership, Deputy Candidates

The members-elect of the minority caucus of the 10th assembly have rescinded their earlier decision to present candidates for the position of speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

This was made known by one of the spokesmen of the caucus, Afam Ogene, after a closed-door meeting on Monday night in Abuja.

The caucus known as the Greater Majority says after a period of time given to receive nominations and interests from its members, no member indicated interest to contest for the leadership of the house.

See the communique issued after the meeting below: