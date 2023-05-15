Why Hilda Baci’s Attempt Is Yet To Be Confirmed — Guinness World Records

The Guinness World Records says it will review the record attempt of Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci before confirming her as the titleholder for marathon cooking in the world.

The acknowledgement was made after a Twitter user, @AlexanderDGreat tagged the Guinness World Records asking why Baci’s attempt is yet to be confirmed.

As of 11:22am on Monday, Baci has cooked for 91 hours and 21 minutes to surpass the previous record set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon in 2019. The previous titleholder cooked for 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs.

Baci started her four-day cooking marathon challenge on May 11 at the Amore Gardens.

The 27-year-old will keep cooking to extend the record till the 96th hour.

“Why is @GWR not showing or talking about Hilda’s cook-a-ton? Can’t see anything on their pages (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube),” AlexanderDGreat asked.

In its response, the Guinness World Records said it is aware of Baci’s attempt but her confirmation is subject to review.