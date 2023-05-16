Alleged Culpable Homicide: EFCC Suspends Two Officers, Police File Charges Against Them

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has suspended two of its officers over alleged homicide.

It was gathered that the suspended officers were arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Sokoto on a two-count bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

While addressing a news conference in Abuja, the Head of Media of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, said the officers – Apata Odunayo and OgbujibTochukwu – were suspended for their role in the death of Inspector Abel Dickson due to injuries allegedly sustained from a scuffle the late Inspector had with the suspended officers.

“The two officers with whom he had a disagreement have been suspended by the Commission and handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution,” he stated.

“The latest information is that a two-count holding charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide has been filed against them at a Chief Magistrate Court, Gwiwa in Sokoto. Both offences are punishable under Sections 60 and 191 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, 2019.

“Without prejudice to the Police investigation, they will, in addition, face further disciplinary measures in line with the Commission’s staff regulation.”

