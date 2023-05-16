Folarin Balogun Snubs England And Nigeria, Commits To US 

Folarin Balogun has committed his international future to the US, ditching England and Nigeria.

The 21-year-old Arsenal player who is on loan at Reims in France was born in the US to Nigerian parents and raised in England. After FIFA cleared him, Balogun decided to pitch his tent with the US.

“Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old multinational with eligibility for England, Nigeria, and the United States, has chosen to represent the United States in international competition,” a Tuesday statement from the US men’s national team read.

“He is expected to join the U.S. Men’s National Team for the Concacaf Nations League Final Four from June 15-18 in Las Vegas and could make his senior team debut in the semifinal against Mexico.”

‘I’m at Home’

The forward had played for England at the youth level and was open to representing the Super Eagles but opted to feature for the Blue and Stripes at the senior level, a decision he said was made in consultation with his family.

“My decision to represent the United States came together with my family,” Balogun told the US soccer website.

“In the end, it became a no-brainer, but for sure it’s just something I wanted to do and it feels like I’m at home here. To represent the United States means a lot, more than people would know. I’m very proud and honored to have this opportunity, and I want to give everything I have to make our team successful.”

Following his switch, US men’s head coach Anthony Hudson expressed delight about the development and described the player as “extremely talented”.

Balogun has been in a rich vein of form in the French Ligue 1. This season, the striker has netted 19 league goals in 34 matches.