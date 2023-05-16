INEC Swears In Isah As FCT New REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sworn in a reappointed Resident Electoral Commissioner REC, Dr Mahmuda Isah for a second and final term.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi.

READ ALSO: Buhari Above Scandal, Has No Account With Corrupt Money – Garba Shehu

“Isah took his oath of office during the Commission’s weekly meeting, which has the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Commissioners and the Secretary to the Commission in attendance,” the statement read.

“Prof. Yakubu told him to be loyal to the Nigerian people and always abide by the provisions of the law.

“Isah who holds a PhD in Petroleum Law was first appointed in Jan 2018 and he served in both Jigawa and Kaduna States before his first term expired in Jan 2023. He has been deployed to the Federal Capital Territory.”

Isah was first appointed in Jan 2018 and he served in both Jigawa and Kaduna States before his first term expired in Jan 2023. He has been deployed to the Federal Capital Territory.