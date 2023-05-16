PHOTOS: Buhari Returns From London After Two Weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after attending the coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom.

The President’s aircraft, which landed this evening at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, had departed the nation’s capital on the 3rd of May for the ceremony which took place on the 6th of May 2023.

President Buhari was scheduled to return to the country after the coronation ceremony in London, but his spokesman Femi Adesina announced an extension of his stay in the UK by a week on the advice of his dentist.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his dentist, who has started attending to him,” Adesina said in a statement.

“The specialist requires to see the president in another five days for a procedure already commenced. President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll on May 6, 2023.”

Meanwhile, hours after his return, the Presidency reassured Nigerians that the administration will continue to prioritize the issue of inflation.

According to a statement from a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, inflation is a worldwide problem and no nation is immune to it, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acknowledging that the nation’s inflation rate of 22 percent is undoubtedly high and worrisome, he maintained that it would be incorrect to suggest that the Buhari administration is not making efforts to address the volatile global cost of living crisis.