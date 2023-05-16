Landslide Kills Family Of Three As Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc In Ogun

A family of three has been feared dead following heavy rains in the Denro community of the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Channels Television gathered that the rains were preceded by a windstorm, a situation that forced a concrete fence beside the house of the victims to collapse on the apartment the family occupied.

Residents of the area said the head of the family, popularly called “Onimalu” — a butcher at the local abattoir in the area – was said to have made efforts to save his son and pregnant wife but they sadly all died.

Others who were injured in the building were said to have been rushed to different hospitals in the area.

A landlord, who craved anonymity, told Channels Television that the tragic incident happened on Monday.

“It happened at night (when) the fence at the upper house fell like a landslide on their own building. It happened that their own building is close to the door at the back,” he stated.

“Officials of the Nigeria Police from the Ajuwon Division were on ground yesterday (Monday). With the intervention of the police, everywhere was calm. They buried them yesterday. The same family – husband, pregnant wife and a child.”

Another resident of the area told Channels Television that the building was erected on the wrong piece of land close to a canal.

Police React

When contacted, the spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said he heard of the incident but is yet to get proper information on the incident.

He promised to revert after getting a brief from the Divisional Police Officer of the Ajuwon Divisional Headquarters but is yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

Efforts to get the comments of the Zonal Coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the South-West, Ibrahim Farinloye were unsuccessful as of press time.

