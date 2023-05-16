Man Utd, Newcastle Should Be Careful Of Liverpool Resurgence, Says Neville

An ex-Manchester United defender and pundit, Gary Neville, has sounded a note of warning to Carabao Cup holders and third-placed Newcastle over a seemingly revived Liverpool challenge for the Champions League spot.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were lethal in Monday’s defeat of Leicester City as the latter edged ever closer to the Championship as Curtis Jones scored twice in a 3-0 win at the King Power on Monday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was also at the thick of things in his new hybrid role between right-back and midfield with a stunning strike as Liverpool closed to within one point of the top four.

“It’s all we can do,” said Klopp. “It would be a real shame if they slip and we’re not there. So we have to do our job.

“I think we have qualified for European football which six weeks ago wasn’t in sight.”

However, the Merseyside giants still need a late-season collapse from Newcastle or Manchester United to have a chance at tasting glory at Wembley next year

“I think he’s sending them a message,” Neville said on Monday Night Football

“Manchester United and Newcastle still have a job to do. Jurgen Klopp’s fist pump at the end is definitely something that, if you’re a Newcastle or a Manchester United player, you recognise as ‘he’s coming for you’.”

“They are going to have to make sure they do their job properly as Liverpool will win their two games. Manchester United and Newcastle have got to forget the idea that Liverpool are going to drop points as if they don’t do their job they will slip out of the top four.”

Liverpool’s upturn in form after a difficult season has coincided with Alexander-Arnold’s new role as a deep-lying playmaker in midfield when in possession.

On the chances of United and Newcastle maintaining a top-four finish, the two-time Champions League winner said,

“Newcastle is a little bit of a wobble by losing to Arsenal and drawing at Leeds so I’d say probably Newcastle (are more likely to miss out) and that’s not me being overconfident about United’s chances, but I think I’d be more comfortable if I was United than Newcastle looking at it with the games,” Neville told Monday Night Football, he said”

“Chelsea away last game of the season. I know Chelsea have been awful but it’s still quite difficult.”

Neville continued: “I mean the unthinkable could happen (United missing out on the top four). I’ve always expected Liverpool to go on this run and finish in the top four. I actually thought Newcastle would drop off before this but they’ve been sensational.”

“I thought Man United would get in the top four so it’d be harsh on Newcastle if they didn’t and obviously United have comfortable games there.”