May 29: DSS To Work With Sister Agencies For Tinubu’s Inauguration

The Department of State Services (DSS) has pledged to work with sister agencies for the seamless inauguration of Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria on May 29.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Tuesday, said the secret police alongside other security agencies will resist criminal elements desperate to undermine democratic transition.

The statement by the DSS comes about 24 hours after the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba said the May 29 handover date of President Muhammadu Buhari and the inauguration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the President remains sacrosanct, warning politicians who have kicked against the ceremony and who argued that Tinubu did not win the February 25 poll which is being challenged in court.

“The Service wishes to state and very clearly, that it will continue to collaborate with sister agencies to rid the nation of criminal elements particularly at this transition period and even beyond,” Afunanya stated.

“This is more so that certain persons are desperate to undermine the process. But the Service will resist this and ensure a seamless event. It will continue to cooperate with stakeholders to achieve a peaceful environment critical to the pursuit of legitimate businesses by law abiding citizens and residents.”

Terrorist Blows Self Up With Suicide Jacket

Similarly, the DSS said its secret agents, troops of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force on Monday simultaneously raided hideouts of terrorists in parts of Kaduna and Kano states.

“During the raid in Kaduna State, the terrorists deployed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) against the fighting forces. One of the terrorists who wore suicide jacket blew himself up.

“While three (3) suspects were arrested, items recovered upon a search on the group’s accommodation, after Police EOD had diffused other IEDs, were: two (2) suicide jackets, one (1) AK-47 rifle, a pistol and one (1) laptop.

“In Kano State, two (2) suspects were arrested while recovered items include: a pistol, eleven (11) mobile phones, two (2) hand grenades, one (1) fully charged AK-47 magazine, two empty AK-47 magazines, one (1) Peugeot 307 car and an ID card belonging to a suspect that escaped,” the statement added.