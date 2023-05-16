One Dead, Five Suspected Terrorists Arrested In Kaduna, Kano

At least one terrorist has been killed following the raid of terrorists hideout in Kaduna State by security operatives.

Five other suspects were insurgents nabbed in the clearance operation involving personnel of the police, military and the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kaduna and Kano State.

Channels Television reports that one of the terrorists who wore a suicide jacket blew himself up on Monday.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya who said two suicide jackets, one AK-47 rifle, a pistol and one laptop were recovered from them.

“During the raid in Kaduna State, the terrorists deployed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) against the fighting forces. One of the terrorists who wore suicide jacket blew himself up. While three (3) suspects were arrested, items recovered upon a search on the group’s accommodation, after Police EOD had diffused other IEDs, were: two (2) suicide jackets, one (1) AK-47 rifle, a pistol and one (1) laptop,” he stated.

“In Kano State, two suspects were arrested while recovered items include: a pistol, 11 mobile phones, two hand grenades, one fully charged AK-47 magazine, two empty AK-47 magazines, one Peugeot 307 car and an ID card belonging to a suspect that escaped.”

He said intelligence had earlier revealed that high-profile terrorist targets were regrouping in the North West to carry out dastardly acts in the area.

According to the DSS spokesman, steady military operations in the North East have necessitated the insurgents’ escape to the North West and Central zones where they are establishing active cells.

He commended the military and police for their resilience and support which led to the success of the operation.