Police Parade Suspected Killers Of Ebonyi Monarch

The Ebonyi State Police Command on Tuesday paraded four suspects allegedly involved in the murder of Eze Christopher Ewa, the traditional ruler of Umuezeokaha community in Ezza North Local Government Area (LGA) in the state.

The monarch was killed in his compound on February 27 by men armed with AK-47 rifles believed to be members of a confraternity.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, told journalists that the command had been on the trail of all the criminals involved and that four key suspects had been arrested while others remained at large.

Onovwakpoyeya further disclosed that four other criminals were also apprehended for belonging to a gang stealing from unsuspecting members of the public.

Two locally made guns were recovered.

The police said efforts were ongoing to apprehend other suspects still on the run, assuring Ebonyi residents the accused would be arrested and made to face the law.