2023 Elections: Apapa Group Asking Court To Nullify Victories – Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) has accused a “breakaway group” of the party led by acting National Chairman Lamidi Apapa of approaching a court in Kano State to seek the nullification of the party’s recent electoral victories.

The LP’s acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh raised the alarm in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Labour Party has been informed of an illegal attempt by a breakaway group in the party led by Lamidi Apapa to misguide a Kano state High court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party in the just concluded general election,” Ifoh said.

The party spokesman alleged that, as the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal was sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, the suspended National Legal Adviser and Apapa supporter, Samuel Akingbade, “clandestinely sneaked out” into Kano State.

According to the statement, Oyelekan, “in collaboration with some members of the other political parties, asked the court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party, particularly, the national assembly in the 36 states and FCT on the ground that we didn’t submit register of voters to INEC.”

Ifoh went on to asked the judiciary and all law enforcement agencies, including the police and Department of State Services (DSS) to note that Akingbade and loyalists of Apapa’s had ceased to represent the party.

See the full statement below: