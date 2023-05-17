‘A Meddlesome Interloper’ – Labour Disowns Lamidi Apapa

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday said it has disowned Lamidi Apapa of the Labour Party.

In a statement, the Secretary of the NLC Political Commission, Comrade Chris Uyot, described Apapa as a meddlesome interloper.

“It is clear that Mr Lamidi Apapa is a meddlesome interloper who is being used by reactionary forces to deny Nigerians the benefit of an alternative political thought and organisation geared towards genuine national redemption and transformation,” the statement read.

“This perfidy by Mr Lamidi Apapa and his cohorts has been sustained by interested political actors in Nigeria whose abiding wish is the death of the Labour Party.”

See the full statement below: