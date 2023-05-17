Anambra Attack: We’ll Work With Law Enforcement To Bring Culprits To Justice – US

The convoy was said to have been carrying nine Nigerian nationals, including five employees of the US Mission to Nigeria and four members of the Nigeria Police Force.

The American government official noted that the Nigerians were travelling in advance of a planned visit by US Mission personnel to a U.S.-funded flood response project in Anambra.

“We do not yet know the motive for the attack, but we have no indications at this time that it was targeted against our Mission,” Blinken stated.

According to him, the assailants killed at least four members of the convoy.

READ ALSO: FG Renames Ministry Of Aviation

“The US Mission personnel are working urgently with Nigerian counterparts to ascertain the location and condition of the members of the convoy who are unaccounted for,” he said.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this attack. We will work closely with our Nigerian law enforcement colleagues in seeking to bring those responsible to justice.”

The United States has no greater priority than the safety and security of its personnel, the secretary of state maintained.

Expressing “heartfelt condolences” to the families of those killed in the attack, the US pledged to do everything possible to safely recover those who remained missing.

“We deeply value our relationship with our Locally Employed Staff and our partnership with Nigeria. The United States reaffirms its commitment to the people of Nigeria to assist in the fight against violence and insecurity,” he said.