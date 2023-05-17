Arewa Christian Youths Ask Tinubu, APC To Pick Lalong As SGF

The Arewa Young Christian Forum of Nigeria has urged the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to zone the position of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to the north central zone for the interest of inclusiveness and religious balancing.

The group which made the recommendation at a news conference in Kaduna state, also asked the President-elect to pick the outgoing Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong for the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to the group, the appointment of Lalong as SGF will create the much-needed political and religious balance in the governance structure within the country.

President of the group, Nathaniel Agada, who addressed journalists, was of the opinion that given the present political arrangement in the country, whereby the incoming president and his vice are both Muslims, a Christian from the North Central deserves the position to compensate the region for apparent neglect.

He, however, said that the group arrived at the choice of Governor Lalong as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation due to his track record of administrative competence as a one-time speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Governor of Plateau State, and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum.