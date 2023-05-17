BBNaija’s Ka3na Reportedly Loses Husband

Big Brother Naija reality star, Kate Jones, popularly known as Ka3na, recently lost her husband.

While Ka3na has yet to release any statement as of the time of filing this report, pictures of the recently bereaved star in a sorrowful mood have surfaced online.

Reports indicate that Jones’ husband was buried in London on May 16, leaving her behind with a daughter.

Earlier in January 2022, the entrepreneur and businesswoman took to her official Twitter page to declare that she is officially single.

She tweeted, “Yes, I’m legally single! Not like anyone gives AF! I’m making this public for my sanity and freedom only. Mr Jones remains my better half and father to our lovely daughter. If you still don’t gerit forget aborrit #wemove.

“Dissolving my marriage and moving abroad so far has been the toughest decision this year without the support of my family and friends. As some women here may have experienced..Pressing the RESTART button is always the most dreaded action button when considering a divorce.

“But I take a stand with —Nathan W. Morris; “Life Is A Master Piece. Edit It Frequently And RUTHLESSLY”,” she added.