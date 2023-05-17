Drama As Abure, Apapa’s LP Factions Arrive Presidential Tribunal 

A mild drama took place at the resumed hearing of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting on Wednesday just as the doors to the court room was opened for lawyers and others to access the courtroom.

The drama was between the two factions of the Labour Party (LP) on which group should be in court.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The justices arrived to commence the day’s proceedings and also refused to acknowledge the representation of the party aside the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, who is present in court.

The Tribunal refused to take an appearance for the LP as acting National Chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, as well as the National Women’s Leader of the party, Dudu Manugu, tried to make an appearance for Labour Party when the petition was called.

Justice Haruna Tsamani noted that if two persons are making an appearance for the party, they will not be put on record.