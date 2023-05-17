Lady Remanded In Kirikiri For Assaulting Lagos Policeman

This is coming after Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, was arrested for a similar offence.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated May 17, 2023
Twitter
Nigerian Prison

 

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a resident, Olufumilayo Brioluwa, for assaulting a police officer.

The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

According to Hundeyin, Brioluwa assaulted the police officer at the Ogombo area of the state.

She was remanded at the Kirikiri correctional facility till June 6 when the case comes up again in court.

 

 

READ ALSO: Police Parade Suspected Killers Of Ebonyi Monarch

This is coming after Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, was arrested and taken to a Magistrate’s Court in Yaba for a similar offence.

The court granted Kuti bail on Tuesday. He is expected to meet his bail conditions within 48 hours.

More Stories