Lamidi Apapa Booed At Presidential Tribunal

The appearance of a factional chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday in Abuja was greeted with boos and jeers as members of the party in the camp of the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure taunted Apapa.

The incident occurred outside the Appeal Court, venue of the Tribunal sitting at the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Apapa was chaperoned out of the premises by a policeman amid the loud boos of party members.

Earlier, a drama ensued as the Tribunal resumed pre-hearing of the petition of LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi against the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

The disagreement between the two camps of the Labour Party on which group should be in court happened just when the Tribunal commenced sitting.

Apapa, who also attempted to occupy the seat reserved for Abure, was resisted by some members of the party. The scuffle happened in the presence of Obi.

The Tribunal refused to take an appearance for the LP as the two camps presented representatives.

Justice Haruna Tsamani noted that if two persons are making an appearance for the party, they will not be put on record.

The Tribunal adjourned the matter till May 19, 2023 for continuation of pre-hearing.