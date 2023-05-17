May 29th: I Promise To Hit The Ground Running, Unify Nigeria, Says Tinubu

President-elect Bola Tinubu has promised to hit the ground running and unify the country upon his assumption of office come May 29.

Tinubu further pledged to work to ensure continued positive relations with the United States, as to build on the gains of the partnership between both nations.

The president-elect stated this in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to a communique by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos State governor said his immediate priorities as president would be to deliver institutional reforms and development programs to deepen democratic institutions and bring help to poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

READ ALSO: US Secretary Of State Blinken Calls Tinubu, Emphasizes Commitment To Partnership

He also expressed his determination to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and faithfully serve the people as their president.

Rahman disclosed that during the talks that lasted about 20 minutes, President-elect Tinubu recalled being granted asylum by the US when he was forced on exile during his struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria, and, while reaffirming his democratic bona fides, expressed his absolute belief that the result of the elections, which he clearly won, reflected the will of the Nigerian people.

He further urged the US to factor in Nigeria’s important place in Africa and provide needed assistance in the areas of security and economic investment in order for the nation to lead the way and be a shining example to the rest of the continent.

On his part, Secretary Blinken assured that Nigeria should expect a good and mutually-beneficial relationship with the US.

He promised to play his part in ensuring and sustaining a cordial relationship between the two nations, saying a democratic and peaceful Nigeria is important to the United States as it is to Africa.

Both President-elect Tinubu and Secretary Blinken ended their discussion with pleasant greetings and a promise to keep the channels of dialogue and communication open, whilst maintaining a strong relationship between the two nations.