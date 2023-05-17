Obi Was Rigged Out Of Election – Osuntokun

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, has said the LP candidate, Peter Obi was rigged out of the February 25 polls.

Osuntokun made the claim during on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of colluding with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver victory for its flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

Describing Obi as someone with global acclaim, Osuntokun said the international community is interested in the Labour Party’s candidate.

“He(Obi) was obviously rigged out of the election,” Osuntokun affirmed.

“Obi has attained a level of international acclaim. The international community is interested in his case. In Nigeria, of course,

“The APC people know deep in their hearts and in alliance with INEC who won the election, who at least won the majority of the votes,” he added.

During the interview, Osuntokun maintained that Obi, who is challenging the outcome of the February 25 poll at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, won a majority of the votes cast.

Vested Interest

During the interview, Osuntokun spoke about the drama that played out at the resumed hearing of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting on Wednesday as the doors to the courtroom were opened for lawyers and others to access the courtroom.

The drama was between the two camps of the Labour Party (LP) on which group should be in court.

He believes the ruling APC could be sponsoring the self-acclaimed LP Chairman, Lamidi Apapa, claiming they have a “vested interest in a weak party.”

“They have a nuisance value. We are discussing a crisis where there is no crisis at all. You can extrapolate from their conduct that they are obviously sponsored.

“What they say is that is not in the interest of (the Labour Party). If for instance, they support Peter Obi and his presidential aspiration, why should you be creating problems for that kind of person?”