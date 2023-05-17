PDP To Review All Cases Of Members’ Anti-Party Activities 

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to constitute a committee that will review all cases of indiscipline and anti-party activities against its members.

A statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday noted that the decision was in furtherance of ongoing efforts by the national leadership of the party to instill discipline and to achieve comprehensive reconciliation in the party.

Ologunagba further revealed that the party had ordered that no organ of the party at any level shall henceforth commence any disciplinary action against any member of the party, without due consideration and regard to the provisions of the party’s constitution.