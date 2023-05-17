Plateau Killings: Death Toll Rises To 85 Amid Protests, Calls For Reinforcements

The death toll in Tuesday’s attack on communities in the Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State has risen to 85 as the search for missing persons is still ongoing in the affected communities.

The National President, Mwaghavul Development Association, Joseph Gwankat, made the revelation while speaking to journalists on Wednesday after a security meeting at the palace of the traditional ruler in mangu.

Gwankat noted that several communities were attacked simultaneously by suspected herdsmen, leading to killings as well as burning of houses and destruction of farmlands in the affected communities.

Protesting women had besieged the palace of the traditional ruler where the security meeting was convened with security chiefs, district heads and government officials led by the Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden, to address the security challenge in the LGA.

The Mishkcham Mwaghavul, John Putmang Hirse, alongside the local government chairman and district heads from the communities appealed for the deployment of reinforcements to the communities to safeguard citizens.

See photos of the protests below: