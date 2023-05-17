UCL: Manchester City Humble Defending Champions Madrid To Seal Finals Spot

A dominant show from Manchester City ended Real Madrid’s hunt for a 15th Champions League title on Wednesday night at the Etihad.

Guardiola’s charges bossed the opening period, with an 80 percent possession of the ball.

Madrid’s shot-stopper, Thibaut Courtois was called to save a header from Erlong Haaland in the 22nd minute, who looked certain to score

City wouldn’t have to wait too long for the first goal as the Portuguese midfielder, Bernardo Silva, would flash a finish past Courtois, whose heroics could not save his side

Silva was at the thick of things again in the 37th minute to give the Citizens a two-goal advantage with a header despite an earlier long-range shot from Toni Kroos that was almost close to being a sucker punch equalizer for Madrid.

Militao would eventually seal Nadrid’s fate with an own goal in the 76th minute after Akanji touched on a free-kick before it hit the Real Madrid defender and went into his own net.

Manchester City not content with a third went searching for a fourth and were rewarded as Alvarez added another in added time to complete the route

City now face Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul come 10th June as they chase their first Champions League title.