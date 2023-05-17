Umahi Suggests Three Tenure, 70-Year Age Limit For Legislators

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has suggested that legislators should have fixed three-term tenure and age limit of 70 years.

“I will suggest strongly that the tenures of the legislators should be fixed and there should be also age limit for legislators. This is very important. You can give them three tenures. Age limit of 70 years will be good,” Umahi said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

Umahi, who will be heading to the Senate in June after his eight-year two-terms as governor, disagreed with the notion that governors who are newly elected as legislators don’t have the prerequisite experience to function as lawmakers.

“The National Assembly is not a retirement home for governors. It’s a place that they want to put the experiences they acquired over the years in the governance of their states to move the nation forward,” he said.

Umahi, who will representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly that will be inaugurated in June, aspired to be the Senate President before the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoned the position to the South-South geopolitical zone, ceding it to former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godwill Akpabio.

The Ebonyi governor said he has accepted the party’s position because he respects the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu. He added that he now leads the campaign for the Akpabio-Barau Senate leadership aspiration.