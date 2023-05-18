10 Kidnap Victims Rescued In Zamfara

Ten kidnap victims have been rescued by police operatives in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yazid Abubakar, said the rescue on Wednesday followed intelligence reports by police operatives who were on search and rescue operations along Gusami Forest under Birnin Magaji LGA.
Narrating their ordeal to CP Mohammed Bunu, the state Commissioner of Police in Gusau, the victims said they have been in captivity since May 7 when the bandit took them to an unknown destination.
A respite however came for them on May 17 after spending 10 days in the kidnappers’ den.
See the full statement below:
RESCUE OF KIDNAPPED VICTIMS AFTER SPENDING TEN(10) DAYS IN CAPTIVITY.
THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, CP MOHAMMED BUNU REASSURES THE GOOD PEOPLE OF THE STATE THAT THE COMMAND IS COMMITTED TO RESCUING KIDNAP VICTIMS UNCONDITIONALLY.
In the ongoing effort of the Zamfara State Police Command to restore normalcy in the State, the Commissioner of Police, Cp Mohammed Bunu is determined to rescue all kidnapped victims and reunite them with their families without giving a dime as ransom.
On 18th May,2023 at about 2300hrs,Police Tactical Operatives while on search and rescue operations along Gusami Forest under Birnin magaji LGA acted on intelligence reports and rescued ten(10) persons kidnapped from Gidan Gobirawa village of Kaura Namoda LGA.
The victims, while undergoing interview by the commissioner of police said that they have been in Captivity since 7th May 2023 when the bandit took them to an unknown destination and spent ten (10) days in captivity. However, Operatives of the Zamfara state police command have successfully rescued them unconditionally.
The rescued victims were checked by the police medical doctor, debriefed and handed over to their respective families.
Meanwhile, the Command under the leadership of CP Mohammed Bunu is appealing to the general public to continue supporting the police by giving timely and credible information with a view to restoring normalcy in the state and rescuing other kidnap victims.
ASP YAZID ABUBAKAR,
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)
FOR: Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Police Command, Gusau