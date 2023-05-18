10 Kidnap Victims Rescued In Zamfara

Ten kidnap victims have been rescued by police operatives in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yazid Abubakar, said the rescue on Wednesday followed intelligence reports by police operatives who were on search and rescue operations along Gusami Forest under Birnin Magaji LGA.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Attack On US Embassy Staff In Anambra

Narrating their ordeal to CP Mohammed Bunu, the state Commissioner of Police in Gusau, the victims said they have been in captivity since May 7 when the bandit took them to an unknown destination.

A respite however came for them on May 17 after spending 10 days in the kidnappers’ den.

See the full statement below: