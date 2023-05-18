Apapa Against Nigerians’ Interest, At Tribunal To Cause Drama — LP 

The spokesman for the Labor Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Tanko Yinusa has accused the factional leader of the party, Lamidi Apapa of acting against the will and interest of the Nigerian people.

Yinusa, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, said Apapa was at the Tribunal on Wednesday to cause drama and not act in the interest of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“Let me just explain that what Mr Apapa is trying to do is to have a coup d’etat against the will and the interest of the Nigerian people especially that of the Labour party.”

“They did come to court, they were relegated to the agreement. If he is truly interested in emancipating the Nigerian people, he wouldn’t have come to court.

“That also shows you that they are not interested. They came with the intention of causing drama in court,” he added.

However, Apapa, who was also a guest on the programme, denied that he is not acting in the interest of Obi or that he is being sponsored by All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that anybody with proof should bring it forward.

“I am not playing the script of the APC, it is not correct. I have said several times here that anybody who has evidence to prove that I have done this,” he said.