Attack On US Embassy Staff: We Will Smoke Out The Criminals – Gov Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has said that his government will work assiduously with all relevant security agencies to ensure that the criminals who recently attacked and killed US Consulate staff in Anambra State, are brought to book.

Four persons were killed on Tuesday after some yet to be identified gunmen launched an assault on a US Embassy staff convoy along Atani, Osamale Road in Anambra.

In his reaction to the ugly development, Governor Soludo in a statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said “whatever the identity or motive of the attackers, Anambra State government will actively work with the security agencies to smoke out the criminals and bring them to justice”.

The governor on behalf of the government and people of the State, expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and organisations, particularly the US Embassy, over the death of their staff and policemen who were attacked by gunmen while they were on a mission to the southeastern state.

“We strongly condemn the heinous and unprovoked attack. Over the last one year, we have worked very hard with our gallant security forces to massively degrade criminality and restore law and order. We can proudly assert that Anambra is currently one of the safest states in Nigeria.

“Only two weeks ago, the dreaded and notorious criminal gang leader operating mostly in a neighboring state was gunned down with four of his team members when they made incursion into Anambra and recovered huge deadly weapons.

“The criminals are largely on the run or feeling the heat of our zero tolerance to criminality.

“This incident in a remote riverine community in Ogbaru local government is a reminder that patches of these criminal gangs can still unleash senseless and murderous acts,” the governor’s statement partly read.

He called on anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the criminals to offer same on the State’s secured security phone numbers or to any of the security agencies, adding that such informant will be handsomely rewarded even as investigations are underway.

The governor assured residents and visitors of the government’s continued commitment to law and order. He noted that if anything, this incident has emboldened the state’s drive.

“As the investigation continues, it is important to highlight an important preliminary takeaway from the facts so far. It is evident from reports by the various security agencies in the state that the visiting team made their own security arrangements and totally bypassed the existing security architecture in the state and the state government was not aware of the “humanitarian mission” of the visiting team.

“In a place like parts of Ogbaru where security forces have been fighting the criminals and oil bunkerers, the sight of few policemen can indeed attract vengeance from the criminal gangs. Correcting such lapses and ensuring better coordination will help prevent such avoidable incidents in the future.

“The Government of Anambra State once again, expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. We reassure the United States Embassy in Nigeria of our unwavering commitment to the safety and security of its officials in our State.

“Together, we will prevail over those who seek to disrupt the peace and stability of our society,” the governor stated.