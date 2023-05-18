I Regret Supporting Tambuwal To Be Speaker — Gbajabiamila 

…Says APC Compensated North-West For 10th NASS Leadership

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says he regrets supporting Aminu Tambuwal for the position he held between June 2011 and May 2015 in the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila made this known on Wednesday in Abuja during an address to members-elect from a faction known as the Joint Task Team in Abuja.

He reminded them that the party would always be supreme while reminiscing on supporting Tambuwal who did not reciprocate the gesture.

Tambuwal, the Speaker of the House from 2011 to 2015, is the governor of Sokoto State since then. With his eight-year two-term tenure coming to an end, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart secured a seat in the Senate to represent Sokoto South Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila said he is throwing his weight behind Tajudeen Abbas as his successor come June to build on legislative gains of the 9th National Assembly.

He further explained that the speakership position was zoned to the North-West as the highest voting block which contributed the most to the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the top.

Gbajabiamila said the APC is a merger of South-West and North-West, adding that the North-West wanted the Vice President position but are being compensated with the speakership position.

The meeting was attended by some members of the other parties which will make up the next lower chamber.

The party’s choice for Senate President, Godswill Akpabio was also in attendance and urged the members elect to respect the government.