Ijora-Olopa Bridge To Be Examined Before Repair – Lagos Controller Of Works

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Olukorode Kesha, says the Ijora-Olopa Bridge will be examined thoroughly before repair.

The Federal Government shut down the Bridge on Wednesday in Lagos State for the safety of the public over damage caused by vandals.

While giving an update about the development, Kesha says adequate scrutiny is necessary to aid the detection of other affected areas.

“Before the repair works can begin, we have to do a thorough examination of the affected place. We have to determine the stability of the existing pavement,” she told Channels Television on Thursday.

“And that will be after conducting a non-destructive test on the existing pavements to determine whether it is still stable or not. So, it is after that, the extent of damage would be assessed, and then we can know the extent of repairs.”

She affirmed that the examination and repair work would take effect speedily to close up the damage, adding that the process would not be lengthy.

“I don’t envisage that it would take a long time. The contractor has been briefed. By tomorrow or thereafter, he is been moved to the site to start the thorough inspection and examination of the entire reach, vis-a-vis the affected parts.

“And then, they would come up with a holistic report on how to go about it, depending on the stability otherwise of the existing structure,” she said.

She implored Lagosians to be confident of the government’s intervention in the repair process

“I cannot give a definite time but Lagosians should be rest assured that the Federal government is responsive, and all hands are on deck. We are doing everything humanly possible to intervene as soon as possible.

“It is the same road that all of us fly, we are drawing the board to see how we can quickly fix the affected parts,” Kesha noted.