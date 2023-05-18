Police Get Court Order To Detain Seun Kuti Till Monday, Lawyer Kicks

The Lagos State Police Command has secured a court order to detain embattled Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti till Monday, the defendant’s lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) has said.

In an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, the lawyer said that the police approached the Magistrate’s Court in Yaba for variation of the bail earlier granted to the singer.

The lawyer said the singer was not represented in court on Thursday as the police did not inform his legal team that they were appearing in court.

Olumide-Fusika said by the time he got to court, the deed had been done.

The lawyer said though the police applied for the variation of the bail, the Magistrate refused and extended Kuti’s detention till Monday.

Police spokesman in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report.

On Tuesday, the court granted Kuti bail with conditions to be met within 48 hours.

The musician has been at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba since Monday after he turned himself in to the police following an order for his arrest by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The singer was captured on video slapping and assaulting a policeman on a busy Lagos road.