Richard Montgomery Appointed As British High Commissioner To Nigeria

The United Kingdom has appointed Dr Richard Montgomery as the new British High Commissioner to Nigeria.

On Thursday, Montgomery presented his credentials to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja. He takes over from Ms Catriona Laing who recently concluded her four years as High Commissioner in Abuja.

Richard is an experienced diplomat who has worked in different parts of the world including previously in Nigeria. Prior to becoming the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard was the UK Executive Director at the World Bank Group Board from 2018 to 2022 in Washington DC, USA.

Today, I presented my credentials to H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari, as the British High Commissioner to Nigeria. I look forward to strengthening and deepening the Nigeria-UK partnership and working together with all our partners for the good of both our countries.

He has held various senior positions in the Department of International Development (DFID). These included Director for Asia, Caribbean & Overseas Territories Division, Country Director for Pakistan, and prior to that Country Director in Nigeria from 2009 to 2013.

Prior to these operational roles, Richard was Deputy Director for Corporate Human Resources and Deputy Head of the Department for International Development’s Top Management Group. Earlier in his career, he did postings in British High Commissions in Zambia, Bangladesh, and India.

He is married to Naheed and together they have two children. He and his wife are looking forward to their second stay in Nigeria.

To mark his arrival, Richard Montgomery said: “It’s great to be back in Nigeria. I look forward to working with the people of this great country, including those in government, in the private sector and in civil society, to do all I can to help build a more prosperous Nigeria and strengthen the partnership between our countries”.