Seun Kuti’s Lawyer Faults Procedure For Further Remand Of His Client

Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), who is counsel to afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has faulted the procedure adopted by the police in seeking a further remand of his client.

In a letter dated Thursday, May 18, 2023, and addressed to the lead police prosecutor in the case, DCP Simon Lough (SAN), Seun’s counsel also accused the police of engaging in a media trial of his client.

He noted that after the court granted Seun Kuti bail on Tuesday, May 16, including the term that his release on bail shall be effective after forty-eight hours from that date.

The police, he argued, should have known that any application to vary the bail terms, cannot be exparte but on notice to Mr. Kuti’s defence team.

Mr Olumide-Fusika also drew the attention of the police to the Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Bill, 2021 bill signed into law by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in September 2021.

Section 9(a) of the law states: “As from the commencement of this law, the police shall refrain from parading any suspect before the media”.

The Senior Advocate accused the Police of creating a circus and turning a simple and straightforward matter into a “national emergency”.

While wondering when his client will be charged for “attacking and slapping a police officer in uniform” as the police have alleged, he reiterated that Seun Kuti is patiently waiting to offer his defence to the alleged offence.