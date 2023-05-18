Sokoto CP Lauds Police Officers For Rejecting N800,000 Bribe

The Sokoto State Police Commissioner Ali Kaigama has lauded police officers for rejecting an N800,000 bribe.

His commendation came in a Thursday statement by the spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command Sanusi Abubakar.

He said, “On 17/05/2023, policemen on patrol attached to DOPS Sokoto along Birnin Kebbi road equally intercepted Sharon’s vehicle dark blue in colour with Reg. No. KSF356 Lagos, loaded with twelve roles of copper wires suspected to be from electric poles. The suspects, one Rufa’i Sani, Yusha’u Abubakar, and Ahmadu Bello, on interrogation by the police, attempted to bribe them with the sum of eight hundred thousand (N800,000) to allow passage”.

But the officers, he noted, took the money as an “exhibit and brought the suspects with their vehicle to the State Criminal and Investigation Departments for discreet investigation”.

The command is also warning citizens against “destroying government infrastructure and at the same time warning political parties affiliates against the upcoming inauguration to desist from any attempt to perpetrate unwanted acts before, during, and after the inauguration” of the new government.

“The Command is equally assuring members of the public that it will sustain its tempo in vigorous patrol and raiding of criminal hideouts until the good people of the State sleep with their two eyes close,” the statement added.