The Best Way To Sell Your Gift Cards For Cash In Nigeria

Selling your gift cards for cash remains one of the best ways to redeem this digital asset.

It helps you get out of unwanted presents from loved ones, avoid gift card breakage, and most importantly, gives you an avenue to get cash quickly.

However, there is still a stigma when it comes to trading your gift cards for cash in Nigeria.

Most people face certain difficulties when trying to perform this activity, and if you are not aware of these issues, I would briefly inform you before showing you the best site to sell gift cards in Nigeria.

Why People Face Challenges on Nigerian Gift Card Exchange Platforms

The major difficulties you may encounter while trading your gift cards for cash include; Slow payouts, Complex applications, and scam vendors.

1. Slow payouts: One of the most important aspects of trading your gift cards is to receive cash, and when the process to receive your payouts seems exhausting, you immediately become discouraged. You need to have that assurance that you can access your funds whenever you need it without any hassle.

2. Trading on complex applications: Not all of us are finance bros/sis or skilled tech professionals. The platform you sell your gift cards for cash should not be difficult to navigate or overly advanced. An aesthetically pleasing and direct platform works best.

3. Scam Platforms/Vendors: This is probably the most common difficulty most people face when selling their gift cards for cash in Nigeria. The gift card market is saturated with so many greedy and phony vendors. It is very possible to fall, victim, if you are not careful.

I am not saying all these to scare you, I am simply informing you on the current reality of the gift card exchange market in Nigeria. However, I am not a bearer of bad news who names problems without any viable solution. The reverse is the case.

Selling your gift cards on Cardtonic is the best way to beat these challenges and also derive maximum satisfaction from your trades.

Why Cardtonic?

Cardtonic is a modern-day gift card exchange platform that is secure, ensures fast payouts, and offers the highest gift card rates in the country.

Cardtonic is loved by its users for many reasons. Some of these include; their highly responsive customer service, active online presence, easy-to-navigate application, etc.

Trading on Cardtonic is the best way to sell your gift cards for cash in Nigeria online.

How Can I Get Started With Cardtonic?

All you need to do is download the Cardtonic application and register on the platform then you can start selling your gift cards with ease.

1. How To Download the Cardtonic Application

You can get the Cardtonic application either on Google Play or IOS Store. This way you can have quick access to the application anywhere you are. Alternatively, you can also access the Cardtonic application via the web.

2. How To Register on The Cardtonic Platform

To register on Cardtonic, you need to fill in details such as your; full name, email address, bank account number, date of birth, etc. A verification link would be sent to your email to confirm it is you. Click on the button from the mail and you would be redirected to the application.

Now you can proceed to sell your gift cards on Cardtonic

How To Sell Your Gift Cards on Cardtonic

Selling your gift cards on Cardtonic is easy. First, you would need to open your Cardtonic application or website, select sell gift cards, pick either digital or physical gift cards, select your gift card category and subcategory, input the amount of your gift card, upload the images, and start your trade.

1. Open your Cardtonic Application or the Cardtonic website.

2. One of the first things you see is the option to either buy or sell your gift card. In this case, select the sell gift cards option.

3. On the next page, pick the form of gift card you are selling (Physical or e-code).

4. For category, select the gift card brand you intend on selling. For example; Apple gift card.

5. Under the subcategory option, pick the currency of your gift card.

6. Type in the amount of your gift card.

7. Upload the images.

8. And then you should tap the “Start Trade” icon.

Conclusion

Trading your gift cards helps you avoid gift card breakage and also allows you make to money. Although certain issues like scam vendors, slow payouts, and complex trading applications can discourage many gift card owners from selling their gift cards in Nigeria, with Cardtonic you do not have to worry about these issues.

Cardtonic is secure, guarantees fast payouts, and offers the best gift card rates in the market. This is the country’s leading gift card exchange platform and the best way to convert your gift cards to Naira.

PRODUCT LINKS

PLAY STORE: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cardtonic.app

APPSTORE: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cardtonic-sell-gift-cards/id1548466084

HELP CENTER: https://help.cardtonic.com